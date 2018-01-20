Top PSUs accepting GATE scores, important dates and registration process

GATE 2018: Those who crack the exam will get admission in top colleges or they can apply in various government organisations. Those who crack the exam will get admission in top colleges or they can apply in various government organisations.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4,10 and 11, 2018 and by now, many PSUs have released the recruitment notification for the qualified candidates. Over 50 public sector undertakings have decided to fill in various posts in their organisation on the basis of a candidate’s GATE scores. Those who crack this, get admission in top colleges or they can apply in various government organisations. Starting in 2012, recruitment via GATE score is now a trend where PSU’s use the same to shortlist highly educated and eligible candidates for further rounds. A huge number of vacancies in these PSU’s are filled through this exam.

Increasing popularity of recruitment through GATE

Shortlisting via GATE score is understood to be an unbiased and fair method for selection process as the exam’s scores cannot be manipulated and thus solely depends on the candidates hard work and efforts. The job offered holds stability and often comes with a handsome salary thus attracting a lot of candidates to appear for GATE and bagging a secure position in renowned organisations. Apart from a job, PSU’s often come with various other perks such as health care facilities, travelling allowance and foreign leaves.

Below is a list of top PSU that recruit through GATE 2018 along with their application dates:

DRDO: December 16, 2017 to January 5, 2018

THDC: January 5 to January 31

BPCL: January 8 to February 2

Power Grid: January 5 to 31

NLC India Ltd: January 6 to 27

NTPC Limited: January 10 to 31

Vizag Steel: January 2018

CEL: January 2018

MDL: January 8 to February 7

IOCL: January 5 to February 4

SAIL: To be notified

BHEL: January 9 to February 3

GAIL: Second week of January

HPCL: January 12 to February 12

HAL: Second week of January

BEML: Second week of January

OIL India: Second week of January

BBNL: Third week of January

BAARC – OCES, DGFS: Fourth week of January

WBSEDCL: Last week of February

TATA Power: March

BSNL: First week of March

RCFL: Third week of March

RITES: Last week of March

Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India: April 2018

ONGC Ltd: Second week of April

Haryana Power Utilities: April

PSPCL: April

Midhani: April

MECL: Last week of January

NHAI: June

NPCIL through GATE 2017 and 2018: March (tentative)

Based on their listing on stock exchange, global presence, annual revenue and the income generated by them, PSU’s are divided in the following categories:

• Maharatna PSU’s

• Navaratna PSU’s

• Mini-ratna PSU’s

Application procedure to apply for PSU recruitment through GATE score:

Candidates can apply for PSU recruitments by filling up application forms which are available both online and offline in many PSUs. However, various PSUs only accept online application forms. In case of online application forms, candidates can visit the official website of the company and click on the application link to fill the form. However in case of offline application from, candidates will have to visit the official website to access the form.

Candidates are requested to keep a check on whether they have to apply online or offline for the recruitment process.

How to apply

— Firstly, visit the official website of the PSU

— Click on the link that leads to the application form

— Now register for the same by filling in the required details like your GATE registration ID and other details

— GATE registration ID will be made available to the candidate once he/she receives the admit card as it is mentioned in the same

— Since candidates will be available to access the admit card only after January 5, 2018, it will be right to believe that the registration will start after the same

— Once the application form has been filled, candidates will have to submit the same along with the required documents

— Some PSU’s also ask the candidates to pay an application fee along with the form. The same is to be paid online or through a challan/DD by the candidates.

