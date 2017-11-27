Powergrid recruitment 2017: Apply for 88 engineer, manager posts at powergridindia.com

Powergrid recruitment 2017: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the scrutiny of applications and a personal interview. Powergrid recruitment 2017: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the scrutiny of applications and a personal interview.

Powergrid corporation of India Limited has called for the recruitment of experienced professionals in managerial and engineering posts. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so from the official website of the corporation (powergridindia.com).

There are a total of 88 posts available in the electrical field and the last date to apply for the same is on December 21, 2017. The application fee is Rs 500 and is non refundable.

Posts available: 88

Deputy manager- 15

Sr engineer- 25

Asst engineer- 48

Pay scale:

Dy Manager- Rs 32,900 to Rs 58,000

Sr engineer- Rs 29,100 to Rs 54,500

Asst engineer- Rs 20,600 to Rs 46,500

Selection process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the scrutiny of applications. Those who are selected will be called for a personal interview. There is a 30 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC and PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for Powergrid recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Powergrid as mentioned above.

Step 2: Under the “careers” tab, click on the link for “job opportunities”.

Step 3: Beside the advert for “Recruitment of Dy. Manager, Sr. Engineer & Asstt. Engineer in Electrical Discipline”, click on the link provided to apply.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of the application form for further reference.

