NTPC recruitment: Hiring begins for Engineering Trainees through GATE 2018 score, earn upto Rs 50,500 per month

NTPS recruitment 2018: The NTPC Limited has released a recruitment notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Engineering Executive Trainees. Those applying should be holding a good academic record. The registration can be done at ntpccareers.net

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 150

Designation

Engineering Executive Trainees

Disciplines

Electrical: 35

Mechanical: 55

Electronics: 20

Instrumentation: 20

Mining: 20

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a full time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology/AMIE with not less than 65 per cent marks, taking average of all the years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the institute/university.

Final year/semester students are also eligible provided they obtain 65 per cent marks in their engineering degree.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 27 years.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of the basis of GATE 2018 score. After shortlisting them on the basis of GATE, an online behavioral/aptitude test, followed by GD and interview will be conducted for final selection.

How to apply

Those who have registered for GATE can apply at ntpccareers.net with their GATE registration number printed on their admit card.

Important date

Last date for online registration in NTPC: January 31

