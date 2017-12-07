NTPC recruitment 2018: Apply for 69 posts at ntpccareers.net

NTPC recruitment 2018: Check age limit and know how to apply NTPC recruitment 2018: Check age limit and know how to apply

NTPC recruitment 2018: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of ITI Trainees, Assistant Trainees and Lab Assistant Trainees. The last date to submit the application form is by December 31. NTPC has released a total of 69 posts and candidates can go to the official website – ntpccareers.net to view the prescribed format.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

ITI Trainees

Assistant Trainees

Lab Assistant Trainees

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and skill test. The written test will be held in March next year at Raipur, Bilaspur and Raigarh. Read | Latest jobs to apply in December

Exam pattern: The exam will consist of 120 questions based on discipline, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

NTPC recruitment 2018, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Rectt. of ITI (Fitter/ Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic)Trainees, Asst. (Material/Storekeeper) Trainees & Lab Asst. (Chemistry)Trainees for Lara Project of WR-II HQ.’ link

Step 3: Read the notification and check eligibility

Step 4: Download the application form

Step 5: Affix your passport size photograph

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Send it to the below address in a closed envelope

DGM (HR-Rectt), NTPC Limited, Western Region II headquarters, 4th floor, Magneto offizo, Labhandi, GE Road, NH-6, Raipur – 492001

Age limit: The upper age should not exceed 27 years as on January 1, 2018. For land oustees of NTPC-Lara upper age limit is 37 years.

