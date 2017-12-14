Hindustan Aeronautics Limited recruitment 2017: Notification out, apply for apprentice posts

HAL recruitment 2017: The candidate should be between 15-18 years as on December 1 HAL recruitment 2017: The candidate should be between 15-18 years as on December 1

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the recruitment notification for ITI apprentices at its Accessories Division, Lucknow. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website hal-india.com. The last date for receiving applications at TTI is December 30, 2017. The duration of the training is two years.

Eligibility:

The candidate should have a passing certificate of SSLC or class 10 certificate with minimum aggregate marks of 60 per cent.

Age: The candidate should be between 15-18 years as on December 1, 2017.

The candidate should be economically poor and should belong to Karnataka.

The shortlisted candidates’ list for aptitude test/ assessment will be announced in HAL website — hal-india.com on

January 15, 2018. These candidates have to appear for aptitude test/Assessment at TTI on January 24.

The successful candidates will be provided free training, a stipend of Rs 5500 and allowances along with welfare facilities.

