BHEL recruitment 2018 through GATE scores, know how to apply

BHEL recruitment 2018: The application process to recruit 50 engineer trainees through GATE scores has started from February 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official careers website of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) – careers.bhel.in. The last date for online submission of applications is March 12, 2018 at 11:59 pm while by March 13, aspirants can submit an online payment. Around 50 PSUs release applications for GATE scorers. BHEL will hire 30 mechanical engineer trainees and 20 ETs from Electrical.

Eligibility: The candidate should hold a full-time Bachelor’s Degree in engineering /technology or five year integrated Master’s degree or dual degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognised Indian University.

Age limit: For engineering, the candidate should not be above 27 years while for the mechanical section, the upper limit stands at 29 years. Upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to the reserved categories — SC/ST by 5 years and OBC (NCL) by 3 years.

Selection process: Candidates will be interviewed and shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2018 score and also their previous academic records. Post selection, the successful candidates will have to execute a service agreement bond of Rs 2 lakh to serve the company for 3 years after successful completion of training.

BHEL recruitment 2018: Here are the important dates:

Online application process begins – February 12, 2018

Closing of online application – March 12, 2018

Closing of online payment – March 13 at 11:59 pm

BHEL recruitment 2018: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – careers.bhel.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Engineer Trainees – GATE 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Keep all necessary documents ready. Fill the required fields in the application process and make online payment.

Step 5: Download the application page, take a printout of the same and keep it for future reference.

