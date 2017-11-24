BHEL apprentice recruitment 2017: Apply for 229 posts for graduate, diploma holders

BHEL apprentice recruitment 2017: Selected apprentices will be engaged in training for a period of 1 year in 2017-18. BHEL apprentice recruitment 2017: Selected apprentices will be engaged in training for a period of 1 year in 2017-18.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal has called for applications to the post of apprentices for graduate engineers and diploma holders. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of BHEL (bhelbpl.co.in).

Selected apprentices will be engaged in training for a period of 1 year in 2017-18. There are a total of 229 positions available and the stipend is Rs 6,000 per month for graduate apprentices and Rs 4,000 per month for technician apprentices.

Posts available: 229

Chemical engg- 1

Civil engg- 8

Computer science and application- 4

Electrical engg- 67

Electrical and electronics engg- 15

Industrial engg- 7

Information technology- 1

Instrumentation technology- 1

Mechanical engg- 100

Metallurgy- 2

Modern office mgt- 20

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 20, 2017

Last date to apply- December 10, 2017

Last date to send documents- December 17, 2017

Eligibility:

– Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree— BE or BTech— with a minimum of 70 per cent (60 per cent for reserved categories) marks from a recognised institution.

– Candidates should possess a diploma in engineering or office management for technician apprentices in the relevant branch from a recognised institution.

– Candidates should have acquired a degree or diploma from distance/correspondence education from

– Candidates should be at least 14 years old.

– Candidates should be no older than 25 (subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Steps to apply for BHEL apprentice recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BHEL as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab for “jobs and careers”.

Step 3: Click on “Engagement of Graduate & Diploma Apprentice”.

Step 4: Click on the link for new applicants.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

