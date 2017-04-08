CGPSC 2016: Results declared for State Service preliminaries, check here

CGPSC recruitment 2016: The State Service (Initial) exam was held on February 19, 2017. CGPSC recruitment 2016: The State Service (Initial) exam was held on February 19, 2017.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the results for State Service preliminary examination 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly for the results can download the same on the official CGPSC website.

Only the candidates who clear the preliminaries will be advancing to the next round for the State Service main exam.

The result for the CGPSC Vyavhaar Nayadheesh (Civil Judge- entry level) 2016 exam and the selection list for the Assistant Professor of medical education 2016 exam have also been declared and can be found on the official site of the commission. The Civil Judge exam was held by the CGPSC on December 11, 2016 while the State Service preliminary exam was held on November 26, 2017.

Steps to download the results for CGPSC State Services preliminary exams:

– Go to the official website of the CGPSC (psc.cg.gov.in).

– Click on the link to the “Results” page under the “Latest” menu.

– Here, click on the link to the “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2016”.

– You can also check out the results for the other examinations including the “VYAVHAAR NAYADHEESH (CIVIL JUDGE-ENTRY LEVEL)-2016” and “ASTT. PROFESSOR(MEDICAL EDUCATION)-2016”.

– The results will be available in a PDF. Download it and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on CGPSC, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd