APPSC recruitment 2017: Hall ticket for Panchayat Secretary grade 4 exam released

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Panchayat Secretary grade 4 screening test hall ticket. Candidates who are appearing for the paper and have applied for the same can download the admit card from the official website.

The Commission had invited applications for 1055 grade 4 Panchayat Secretary posts in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. The scale pay for this post is Rs 16,4000 to 49,870.

Only aspirants who were older than 18 year, younger than 42 years and having a degree from a centrally recognised university were eligible for the posts. Those who clear the exam will be posted in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur.

Steps to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary grade 4 admit card:

– Go to the official website for the APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link in the notification “Hall Tickets for SCREENING TEST to the post of Panchayat Secretary Grade-IV (Notification No:29/2016)”.

– Go through the instructions provided in the “user manual”.

– Click on “Download Hall Ticket”.

– Fill in your reference id, mobile number or name.

– Enter your date of birth.

– Click on “GO”.

– Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

