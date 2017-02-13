APPSC group 2 recruitment 2017: Admit cards available, check here

APPSC group 2 recruitment 2017: The exam is being conducted to hire candidates for 442 Executive posts and 540 non-executive posts. (Express photo) APPSC group 2 recruitment 2017: The exam is being conducted to hire candidates for 442 Executive posts and 540 non-executive posts. (Express photo)

APPSC group 2 recruitment 2017: The hall tickets for group 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) general recruitment examination have been released. Candidates can download the hall tickets form the official website.

Those who have opted for Hyderabad as the primary center have to wait until February 14 for their admit cards to be available. The exam is being conducted to hire candidates for 442 Executive posts and 540 non-executive posts. The exam will be conducted both online and offline.

The paper will be for 450 marks. The candidates should check the location of their venues, provided in the admit cards, in advance.

Steps to download the hall ticket:

– Go to the official APPSC website (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided beside the notification “The Halltickets for GROUP-II SERVICES NOTIFICATION No. 18/2016 (GENERAL RECRUITMENT)”

– In the new window that opens, enter your OTPR reference number.

– Click on “Get Halltickets”.

– Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on APPSC, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd