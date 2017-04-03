APPSC Group 2 exam 2017: Results to be out soon, check selection list here

APPSC Group 2 exam 2017: More than six lakh candidates applied for the exam APPSC Group 2 exam 2017: More than six lakh candidates applied for the exam

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will most likely release the results and the selection list for the group II recruitment examination that was held on February 26, 2017 both online and offline. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can download the same from the official site once the results are out.

More than six lakh candidates applied for the exam clearing which they would be eligible for 442 executive and 540 non-executive posts. The paper was for 450 marks and the official answer keys have already been released. Candidates have been requested to keep checking the website for updates.

“ATTENTION: Group-II applicants- Notification No:18/2016. As Verification Process is not Completed, the Selection list from Screening Test to Main Examination would be published in 3 days from today,” an official notification released on April 3 by the APPSC said.

Steps to download the results for APPSC group II services:

– Go to the official website for APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the results of the examination.

– Login and search for your results on the site.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

