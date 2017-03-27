APPSC AEEE Main exam 2016: Results declared, check list of marks here

APPSC AEEE Main exam 2016: The APSC also announced that it will release the list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineers in a week. APPSC AEEE Main exam 2016: The APSC also announced that it will release the list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineers in a week.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for the Assistant Executive Engineer Examination (AEEE) Main exam on Monday. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now check them from the official APPSC results.

The AEEE 2016 exam was conducted in December and the list of marks for the candidates who had appeared for the paper is available. The APSC also announced that it will release the list of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Engineers in a week.

Steps to download the AEEE 2016 results.

– Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification that says “List of Marks for Notification Notf. No. 06/2016 Assistant Executive Engineers, Notf. No. 09/2016 Assistant Engineers in Various Posts and Notf. No. 10/2016 Assistant Engineers (Environmental)”.

– Check your roll number and click on the list provided against it.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

