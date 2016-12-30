Apply at APPSC recruitment 2017: 504 lecturer vacancies in Andhra Pradesh

APPSC recruitment 2017: The candidate should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar tests. APPSC recruitment 2017: The candidate should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar tests.

APPSC recruitment 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the availability of 504 posts for lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service. The application process started from December 29, 2016.

The hall tickets will be available for download seven days prior to the commencement of the exam. Mock test papers will also be provided on the official website for the candidates to practice. The candidates will be selected through a screening test/main examination, a computer based test, a mock test, a written examination and a verification/interview.

Organisation: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

Post: Lecturers in government degree colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have a good academic record with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or Grade of B (in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F) at the Masters Degree level, in the relevant subject, obtained from the Universities recognized by the government.

– The candidate should have passed National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar tests. A relaxation of 5 per cent on marks may be provided for the SC/ST/PH category.

– A relaxation of 5 per cent on marks may be provided, to the PhD, Degree holders who have passed their Master’s Degree prior to September 19, 1991.

– NET/SLET shall remain the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges provided that candidates who are or have been awarded PhD degree in compliance of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2009.

– The candidate should be between 18 – 42 years in age as on July 1, 2016.

Vacancy details:

English- 58

Telugu- 22

Hindi- 7

Urdu- 6

Oriya- 1

Commerce- 50

Economics- 17

History- 22

Political Science- 29

Mathematics- 38

Physics- 39

Chemistry- 40

Botany- 28

Zoology- 25

Statistics- 06

Bio-Technology- 03

Micro-Biology- 05

Computer Applications- 25

Computer Science- 81

Geology- 02

Application fees:

Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 application fee and Rs 120 as the examination fee (total: Rs 370) online. There is, however, no examination fee for candidates from the reserved categories.

Interested candidates can log on to the APPSC official website (psc.ap.gov.in) to apply.

