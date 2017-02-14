Professionals claim there’s too much work, but too little productivity: Study

A sense of “ownership, participation and involvement” is necessary for employee development. (source: Thinkstock) A sense of “ownership, participation and involvement” is necessary for employee development. (source: Thinkstock)

About 80 per cent of working professionals feel they are overworked, according to a study. Of those surveyed, nearly 60 per cent claimed that the workload has worsened over the past year. This is largely due to issues at the workplace that hamper employees physical and mental well-being which drains motivational and productivity levels.

The study, conducted by TimesJobs, found that 80 per cent of those who put in extra hours at work do not feel that their productivity levels have improved. About 70 per cent of employees surveyed felt they have not been as productive as they could be. The biggest hindrance to productivity, it was found, came from unclear job expectations.

Nearly fourty per cent of the employees surveyed claimed that they are unsure about what exactly their employers seek from them. Additionally, 35 per cent say they have not been assigned clear job responsibilities.

“Being able to see the larger picture and how one’s role contributes to realizing the organization’s vision is a critical element in ensuring a productive and motivated employee,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

He added that an all-inclusive strategy towards employee engagement can aid in the process of improving employee contribution to the organisation. It would create a sense of “ownership, participation and involvement” that is necessary for employee development.

In addition to lack of employee inclusiveness, it was also found that the work environment created a lot of strain on the employees. The factors that hinder a smooth working environment, according to the responses, included approval bottlenecks, lack of useful feedback, less time to innovate, low flexibility, lack of training and rigid policies.

“There has been a paradigm shift from an Industrial Economy to a Knowledge Economy, where today mental acuity, skill and creativity are of far great value, than before,” says Roy, “It’s no secret that happy employees are more creative, innovative and productive.” He suggests that employees can be motivated by employers who are more accessible. The best way is to provide them a fixed set of priorities, regular feedback and training.

