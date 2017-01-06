West Bengal WBPRB Constable exam 2016: Admit card released

WBPRB exam 2016: The Board invited applications for 4284 constable posts in West Bengal. WBPRB exam 2016: The Board invited applications for 4284 constable posts in West Bengal.

WBPRB constable exam 2016: The admit card for West Bengal Police recruitment has been released on January 6, 2017. Those looking to work as policemen in the state may download the admit card from the official website in order to appear for the exam on January 22, 2017. The document contains details like time and venue of the examination.

The West Bengal Police aim to enforce law, better police-public relations, detect and prevent crime. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) conducts examinations to recruit eligible candidates in various police departments. The Board invited applications for 4,284 constable posts in West Bengal.

Post: Male Constable

Dates:

Admit card released- January 6, 2017

Date of exam- January 22, 2017

Steps to Download West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2016:

– Visit the official website (policewb.gov.in).

– Click on “Recruitment” in the list on the left.

– Click on “Recruitment of Constable in West Bengal Police”, then on “Download Admit Card for Written Test”.

– Fill in the details and submit.

– Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference.

