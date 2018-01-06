PGCIL is looking for Diploma/Officer trainees, pay package and registration details

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is hiring for the positions of Diploma Trainee and Officer Trainee. The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is hiring for the positions of Diploma Trainee and Officer Trainee.

PGCIL jobs: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has issued a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Diploma Trainee and Officer Trainee. Interested candidates can apply before January 25 (11:59 pm).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 48

Designation

Diploma Trainee (electrical): 40

Diploma Trainee (civil): 5

Junior Officer Trainee (HR): 3

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Diploma Trainee (electrical): Candidates should be holding a diploma in electrical engineering from recognised

technical board/institute with minimum of 70 per cent marks in aggregate for GEN/OBC (NCL) candidates or

equivalent CGPA and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD (HH) candidates.

Diploma Trainee (civil): Candidates should be holding a diploma in civil engineering from recognised technical

board/institute with minimum of 70 per cent marks in aggregate for GEN/OBC (NCL) candidates or equivalent

CGPA and pass marks for SC/ST candidates.

Junior Officer Trainee (HR): Candidates should be holding two years of full time post graduate degree/post graduate diploma/MBA in human resource/personnel management/industrial relation/MSW (with specialisation in personnel management and industrial relations) or equivalent from recognised institute with minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA for UR/OBC (NCL)/SC/ST.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

A stipend of Rs 16,500 will be provided every month.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test (written/computer based test) of shortlisted candidates. A computer skill test shall be held for the post of JOT (HR).

How to apply

Interested ones can apply at the official website powergridindia.com.

