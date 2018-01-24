PGCIL is looking for assistant engineer trainees: 150 vacancies, attractive stipend offered

PGCIL recruitment 2018: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has issued a job notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the position of assistant engineer trainees (E1) in electrical, electronics, civil and computer science disciplines, through GATE 2017 score. After completing training of 1 year, candidates will be recruited as assistant engineers at E1 level. Registration will begin from January 27 at powergridindia.com.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 150
Designation
AET (Electrical): 100
AET (Electronics): 20
AET(Civil): 20
AET(Computer Science): 10
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Aspirants should hold a valid GATE 2017 score.
They should have pursued full time BE/BTech/ BSc (Engg.) from a recognised university/institute with minimum 65 per cent or equivalent CGPA.
Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years. Relaxation will be provided as per government norms.
Pay scale
A stipend of Rs 24,500 per month will be paid.
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in GATE, group discussion and personal interview.
Weightage
GATE 2017 marks (out of 100): 85 per cent
GD: 3 per cent
Personal Interview: 12 per cent
Important date
Last date of application and fee submission: February 17
