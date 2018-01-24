PGCIL is looking for assistant engineer trainees: 150 vacancies, attractive stipend offered

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring assistant engineer trainees (E1) through GATE 2017 score. The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring assistant engineer trainees (E1) through GATE 2017 score.

PGCIL recruitment 2018: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has issued a job notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the position of assistant engineer trainees (E1) in electrical, electronics, civil and computer science disciplines, through GATE 2017 score. After completing training of 1 year, candidates will be recruited as assistant engineers at E1 level. Registration will begin from January 27 at powergridindia.com.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 150

Designation

AET (Electrical): 100

AET (Electronics): 20

AET(Civil): 20

AET(Computer Science): 10

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should hold a valid GATE 2017 score.

They should have pursued full time BE/BTech/ BSc (Engg.) from a recognised university/institute with minimum 65 per cent or equivalent CGPA.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years. Relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

A stipend of Rs 24,500 per month will be paid.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in GATE, group discussion and personal interview.

Weightage

GATE 2017 marks (out of 100): 85 per cent

GD: 3 per cent

Personal Interview: 12 per cent

Important date

Last date of application and fee submission: February 17

