People hate their jobs due to bad bosses, co-workers, teams: Study

Job dissatisfaction is a common scenario everywhere and many have tried to find the biggest reason behind this feeling. A study, recently conducted on 700 working professional, found that nearly half the surveyed hated their jobs due to the people who surround them.

“People cause other people to dislike their jobs,” the study by TimesJobs revealed. Of the surveyed, 50 per cent said they weren’t happy with their jobs due to “the people”. Among them, nearly 60 per cent said they had bad bosses, 30 per cent were tired of annoying co-workers and 10 per cent blamed their disengaged teams.

It was also found that job dissatisfaction was highest among the mid-level employees (70 per cent). This is closely followed by 60 per cent of junior professionals. More than half of the senior employees, however, said that they loved their jobs.

“A certain amount of job dissatisfaction is acceptable in any organization. However, large scale ennui as revealed in our survey is a cause for concern, that organizations need to address with comprehensive communication and employee engagement strategies,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

The study also revealed that male employees were more displeased than their female counterparts. Job dissatisfaction was a prominent trend among more than half the employees of both genders (70 per cent for men and 54 per cent for women). The reasons behind job dissatisfaction was, again, highest when it came to other people at work, closely followed by the “job/role” itself and “the logistics”.

Of those who suggested that the job itself was not satisfying, about 50 per cent of them did not feel passionate about their current role, 25 per cent felt that the job description wan not communicated properly during the hiring process. Accordingly, 15 per cent of those who blamed the job felt there was little scope for career growth and 10 per cent felt the jobs weren’t very challenging.

Other elements of dissatisfaction included the commute time, work schedules, work-life-balance and the working environment. Of those who blamed the logistics element, 40 per cent complained about there being no flexibility at work and 20 per cent said they were tired of the long working hours.

