Over 5.11 lakh teachers in government, government-aided schools without training, says Minister

As on March 31, 2015, over 5.11 lakh teachers were working in government and government-aided schools at the elementary level without having minimum qualifications as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. “The state government and and UTs have reported a total of 5,11,679 teachers as on March 31, 2015, working in government and government-aided schools at elementary level (primary and upper primary) who need to acquire the minimum qualifications, as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE),” Union Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said, in responding to a question, whether the government was aware of the fact that a large number of untrained teachers were being employed in government schools across the country,

As per the data shared in the parliament, 2,48,209 untrained teachers are yet to be enrolled while 2,63,470 are undergoing training. West Bengal has the largest number of untrained teachers- 2,34,819 followed by Bihar with 98,351 for that period. “As states have reported that in-service untrained teachers still exist at the elementary level, the Central government has initiated the process of amending the RTE Act 2009 to extend the period available for such training by March 31, 2019,” Oshawa said.

-PTI inputs

