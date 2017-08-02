OSSSC junior clerk recruitment 2017: Apply for 765 posts at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC junior clerk recruitment 2017: Those who clear paper 1, which is for 5.5 hours, will be eligible to appear for the the 1.5 hours long practical skill test for 65 marks. OSSSC junior clerk recruitment 2017: Those who clear paper 1, which is for 5.5 hours, will be eligible to appear for the the 1.5 hours long practical skill test for 65 marks.

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has called for the recruitment of 765 district cadre and circle/range cadre posts of junior clerks under various government departments. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website.

“The date, time and venue of the written/practical exam will be conveyed to the eligible candidates through the admission letters to be issued online in due course,” the OSSSC said in an advertisement for the exam.

Candidates who apply will be required to appear for a written exam and a practical skill test. The written teat will be for 385 marks and will include questions on languages (English and Odia), general knowledge, mathematics and basic computer skills.

Those who clear paper 1, which is for 5.5 hours, will be eligible to appear for the the 1.5 hours long practical skill test for 65 marks. This will include questions on essay and letter writing in Odia and basic computer skills.

Important dates:

Last date to register/re-register for exam- August 31, 2017

Last date to apply- September 8, 2017

Exam fee: Rs 100

Eligibility:

– Candidates are required to be older than 18 and younger than 32 years as on April 1, 2017.

– Candidates should have passed higher secondary school (10+2) from a recognised institution.

– Candidates should have know basic computer skills

Steps to apply for OSSSC Junior clerk recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSSC (osssc.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the tab to refister for the site.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided to apply. Make sure to mension your preference of cadre.

Step 4: Submit your application form and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd