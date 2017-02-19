OSSC recruitment 2016: Sr Economic Investigator preliminary exam results out

OSSC recruitment 2016: The main written exam will be in three parts- General English (50 marks), Odia language (50 marks) and an optional subject (100 marks). OSSC recruitment 2016: The main written exam will be in three parts- General English (50 marks), Odia language (50 marks) and an optional subject (100 marks).

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the results of the preliminary examination for the post of Senior Economic Investigator. The prelims were held on July 31, 2017 and candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them from the official OSSC website.

Candidates who have cleared the paper are now provisionally shortlisted to appear in the main written examination, the dates for which, the OSSC announced, will be intimated later. The answer key for the prelims, also available on the official website, were released on August 4, 2017. The commission had also invited objections and challenges to the answer key in the same month.

The main written exam will be in three parts- General English (50 marks), Odia language (50 marks) and an optional subject (100 marks). It will be both objective and subjective. Those who clear the main exam will qualify to appear for the skill test in computer application followed by a career assessment and a viva-voce.

Steps to download preliminary exam results:

– Go to the official OSSC website (ossc.gov.in)

– Click on the notification on the right side of the main page that reads “SENIOR ECONOMIC INVESTIGATOR-2015: PRELIMINARY RESULT”

– Open the link for the PDF.

– Scroll down to check your roll number in the list provided.

– Download a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

