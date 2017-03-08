OSSC Primary Investigator exam 2017 to be held on April 2, check here

OSSC recruitment 2017: The notification mentioned that this will be a “composite paper” and that the admission letter for the shortlisted Primary Investigator candidates will be uploaded on the OSSC website on March 24, 2017. OSSC recruitment 2017: The notification mentioned that this will be a “composite paper” and that the admission letter for the shortlisted Primary Investigator candidates will be uploaded on the OSSC website on March 24, 2017.

OSSC recruitment 2017: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification regarding the Primary Investigator exam. The notice informed that candidates appearing for the main written exam that the paper will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

The main written exam for the post of the Primary Investigator will begin at 10 am on the exam day. The paper will be one and a half hours long and candidates will have to answer the questions in an OMR sheet.

The notification mentioned that this will be a “composite paper” and that the admission letter for the shortlisted Primary Investigator candidates will be uploaded on the OSSC website on March 24, 2017.

“Candidates are advised to download their admission letter from the Commission’s website,” the notification said. It added that the “user ID” and “password” can be used to download the same.

The OSSC stressed that candidates should download their admit cards from the website only as no admit card will be delivered by post.

