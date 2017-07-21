OPSC PGT recruitment 2017: Apply for 230 teaching posts at opsconline.gov.in

OPSC PGT recruitment 2017: Interested candidates should apply for the exam from August 1 to August 31, 2017 and pay the exam fee of Rs 300. OPSC PGT recruitment 2017: Interested candidates should apply for the exam from August 1 to August 31, 2017 and pay the exam fee of Rs 300.

The Odisha Public Service Commission has released an advertisement for the recruitment of science and commerce stream postgraduate teachers (PGT) at higher secondary schools. Interested candidates can apply to the posts from the official website.

The posts will be of group “B” of state service at schools functioning under the SC and ST development department. The pay band ranges from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600. Interested candidates should apply for the exam from August 1 to August 31, 2017 and pay the exam fee of Rs 300. Read | Karnataka to recruit 10,000 school, 1,203 PU teachers; notification to release soon, click here

Posts available: 230

PGT Physics- 31

PGT Chemistry- 31

PGT Zoology- 30

PGT Botany- 31

PGT Mathematics- 31

PGT Odia- 34

PGT English- 34

PGT Commerce- 8

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 21 years in age and no older than 32 adn on January 1, 2017.

– Candidates should have a master’s degree in the subject concerned with an average of 50% marks or should have passed a two-year integrated MSc course from an NCERT regional college with at least 50 % marks.

– Candidates should possess a BEd or an equivalent degree as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Ecudation from a recognised institution.

– Candidates with a diploma or degree in computer applications from a recognised institution will be preferred.

Steps to apply for OPSC PGT recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for OPSC (opsconline.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided for the application forms, which will be available after August 1.

– Download and fill in the application form.

– Attach the necessary (signed) documents and mail the application to the Secretary, Odisha Public Service Commission, 19 Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack, 753001.

– Make sure that the form reaches the OPSC office before the deadline and keep a copy of the form for reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd