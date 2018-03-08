Only 20% employees feel confident in their data literacy skills

The survey, polled 5,288 full-time workers from Australia, Singapore, India, China and Japan. The survey, polled 5,288 full-time workers from Australia, Singapore, India, China and Japan.

Only one-in-five employees feel confident in their data literacy skills despite growing pressure to use data within the workplace, reveals a survey. India leads the pack at 45 per cent. It is ahead of countries such as Australia, Singapore, China and Japan. Qlik Analytics, a leader in data analytics, in a survey APAC Data Literacy Survey, said that out of over 5,000 full-time employees surveyed, only 20 per cent employees feel confident in their data literacy skills that include the ability to read, work with, analyse and argue with data.

“With more data being created today than ever before, data literacy has now become as important as the ability to read and write. It adds weight to our arguments and helps us to make better decisions. It is no wonder then that almost nine in 10 of data literates say they are performing very well at work, compared to one in three of those that are not data literate,” said Paul Mclean, Data Literacy Evangelist, APAC at Qlik.

Among these countries, India has the highest percentage of data literate workers (45 per cent), followed by Australia (20 per cent), Singapore (15 per cent), China (89 per cent) and finally Japan (6 per cent). India also scores high in employee empowerment to access data (88 per cent) as compared to China (76 per cent) and Singapore (75 per cent).

The survey reveals rising expectations to use data at work with the majority (71 per cent) of Apac workers using data once a week (or more) in their current job roles and two thirds (66 per cent) saying that they have to work with a higher volume of data today compared to three years ago.

Across the region, there is not enough being done to support workers with training and education initiatives with 81 per cent do not strongly believe that they have been adequately trained and 89 per cent of graduate entry-level employees do not classify themselves as data literate.

Employees across APAC acknowledge the value of data and data literacy in their roles with 90% agreed that data helps them do their job better and 78 per cent think higher data literacy would enhance their credibility in the workplace

India leading the way in APAC

· India is leading the way with the most data literates (45% vs regional average of 20%) while in Japan only 6% of workers classify themselves as data literate

· C-Suites and Directors in India (64%), Australia (39%) and Singapore (31%) are most confident about their data literacy levels

· Older workers (55+ years old) in India (32%) and Australia (20%) are more data literate than those in other countries within the region

· Employees in India (88%), China (76%) and Singapore (75%) are most empowered by their employers to access data (i.e. they have access to the data they need, are proficient in working with data and feel empowered by their employers to use it)

