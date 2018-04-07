Only 11 per cent organisations in India satisfied with the current level of talent analytics: Study

According to the study, the workforce optimisation ranked a close third among the top four HR priorities (File) According to the study, the workforce optimisation ranked a close third among the top four HR priorities (File)

At present, only 11 per cent organisations in India are satisfied with the current level of talent analytics, while just 24 per cent are satisfied with the current level of workforce planning in their organisation, as per a survey by 2018 ‘State of Talent Analytics in India’ conducted by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

The ‘State of Talent Analytics in India’ is a pioneering study that assesses the overall maturity of talent analytics and workforce planning in India. While, talent analytics is the application of statistics, technology, and expertise to large sets of people data to make better decisions for an organisation, workforce planning looks at the current and future workforce requirements in terms of capacity, capability and future skills requirement.

The study found that workforce optimisation ranked a close third among the top four HR priorities. This is a clear testimony to the role and importance of talent analytics in workforce planning, going forward.

The study also indicates that predictive analytics, the science of using data and statistics to predict likely outcomes, is a high interest area, yet only 3 per cent organisations are currently leveraging predictive analytics for making people decisions. Further highlighting the need for adopting latest technology in talent analytics, the study found that a vast majority 79 per cent still use excel based spread sheets, while only 18 per cent use statistical tools such as SAS, R, SPSS etc.

Commenting on the study findings, Neeraj Tandon, Practice Lead – Workforce Analytics and Planning, Asia Pacific, Willis Towers Watson said, “The difference between decisions made on gut feel and based on knowledge is access to data and knowing what to do with it. Organisations are increasingly recognising the value of big data and data analysis in predicting and dealing with constant change and complexity. From an HR and talent management context, this difference could have far reaching implications.

Evidently, HR teams that have been able to effectively utilise people data, are realising benefits and value for their stakeholders and at the same time succeeding in elevating the role of HR in contributing to boardroom decisions. Our study shows that companies in India recognise this, are beginning to take efforts in the right direction but there is some distance to cover. ”

The study further revealed that majority organisations in India lack dedicated resources or suitable skills for talent analytics but that seems set to change with higher investments as 53 per cent companies are gearing up to increase their investment in talent analytics. The key focus areas of investments will be technology (71 per cent), people/competence (68 per cent) and data quality (61 per cent).

On workforce planning, the study finds that only 1 on 4 are satisfied with the current status. Perhaps explaining the reason for this, the study reveals that while projecting future workforce demand is the top driver, only 11 per cent organisations in India have a long term (3 to 5 year) workforce plan.

Overall, the study highlights that organisations are beginning to acknowledge the importance of workforce planning in driving their future people and business strategy. This is evident from the fact that 44 per cent organisations see workforce planning as an ‘integral part of business strategy’ and 33 per cent view it as a ‘key strategic initiative’. Moreover, it has started garnering attention and involvement at senior leadership levels with 46 per cent organisations responding that all business leaders, including CEOs and COOs are sponsors of workforce planning.

Sambhav Rakyan, Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, Willis Towers Watson India said, “It is worrying to note that a vast majority of organisations in India do not have a long term workforce plan. Today, the need for Strategic Workforce Planning is more than ever before. Digitalisation and artificial intelligence are already disrupting business models in multiple industries, driving organisations to hire new skillsets and also look at reskilling large parts of the organisations. Strategic workforce planning provides an excellent platform for organisations to align future workforce plans with the changing business strategy.

With inputs from Willis Towers Watson

