ONGC recruitment 2017: Apply for 721 posts, check here

ONGC recruitment 2017: The maximum age limit is 30 years, while for AEE (drilling/cementing) it is 28. ONGC recruitment 2017: The maximum age limit is 30 years, while for AEE (drilling/cementing) it is 28.

ONGC recruitment 2017: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 721 graduate trainee posts at the E 1 level in Engineering and Geo-Sciences. Interested candidates can apply online at the ONGC official careers website.

The selection for the 16 different posts will be done through the GATE score of the candidate. The maximum age limit is 30 years, while for AEE (drilling/cementing), it is 28. The age limit is subject to relaxation with reserved categories.

Read | GATE 2017: Career options for low and good scorers

Vacancy details for ONGC:

AEE (Cementing) Mechanical- 15

AEE (Cementing)Petroleum- 2

AEE (Civil)- 25

AEE (Drilling) Mechanical- 56

AEE(Drilling) Petroleum- 4

AEE (Electrical)- 82

AEE (Electronics)- 28

AEE (Instrumentation)- 20

AEE (Mechanical)- 74

AEE (Production) Mechanical- 59

AEE(Production) Petroleum- 29

AEE(Production) Chemical- 99

AEE (Reservoir)- 18

Chemist- 67

Geologist- 38

Geophysicist (Surface)- 28

Geophysicist (Wells)- 25

Materials Management Officer- 30

Programming Officer- 9

Transport Officer- 13

Read | GATE 2017: All you need to know

Important dates:

Application process begins- April 12, 2017

Application process ends- April 27, 2017

Uploading of scanned documents- May 7 to May 14, 2017 (tentative)

Interviews- May 23 (tentative)

Selection process:

GATE score- 60 marks

Interview- 15 marks

Qualification- 25 marks

Steps to apply for ONGC Graduate Trainee posts:

– Go to the official website for the ONGC (ongcindia.com).

– Click on the recruitment notice that says “Online applications for recruitment of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering & Geosciences disciples through GATE-2017”.

– Read the information provided on the page and check your eligibility.

– Click on “Apply online”.

– Accept the declaration and click on “Continue”.

– Enter your GATE registration ID, email address and phone number.

– Go on “Click to verification”

– Fill the details in the fields provided, follow the steps and submit your application.

– Take a print out of the application form.

For more stories on ONGC jobs, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd