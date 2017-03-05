ONGC highest recruiter at PDPU, employs 20 students

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has recruited 20 students of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) and also offered the highest pay package of Rs 14 lakh per annum in the ongoing placements. Placements at PDPU began last October and will go on till June for the current batch of 103 students of petroleum engineering branch. Varsity officials informed that around 60 students have already been placed.

Last year saw around 65 per cent of the batch from petroleum engineering batch at PDPU being placed while the number is slated to touch 70 per cent this year. Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind ‘Drilling, Cementing, and Stimulation Research Centre’ in which the state government has invested close to Rs 10 crore and a donation of Rs 20 lakh was made by Subhash Shah, currently a Shell Total Chair Professor at PDPU.

Anirbid Sircar, director in-charge of the School of Petroleum Technology at PDPU, said that the varsity was still in the process of reaching out to more firms to come for placements. He said, “We are expecting 70 students to get placed and are also getting interest from a lot of CT gas distribution companies this year. Around 20 have been placed in ONGC and four students have been placed at Oil India.”