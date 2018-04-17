ONGC GATE recruitment 2018: Registration begins for graduate trainee posts, selection procedure and other details

ONGC GATE 2018 recruitment: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification and GATE score. They will then have to appear for an interview. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification and GATE score. They will then have to appear for an interview.

ONGC recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the positions of graduate trainees at E-1 level in engineering and geo-sciences posts through GATE 2018 performance. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – ongcindia.com. All those who have cleared GATE can apply for these posts. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification and GATE score. They will then have to appear for an interview. General and OBC candidates will have to score minimum 60 per cent marks and SC/ST/PWD candidates have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in order to qualify.

The selection weightage is as follows:

— GATE 2018 score weightage: 60 marks

— Interview: 15 marks

— Qualification: 25 marks (20 marks for essential qualification and 5 marks for in line PhD.

— Total marks: 100

ONGC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1032

Designation

AEE (Cementing) mechanical

AEE (Cementing) petroleum

AEE (Civil)

AEE (Drilling) mechanical

AEE (Drilling) petroleum

AEE (Electrical)

AEE (Electronics)

AEE (Instrumentation)

AEE (Mechanical)

AEE (Production) mechanical

AEE (Production) chemical

AEE (Production) petroleum

AEE (Reservoir)

Chemist

Geologist

Geophysicist (Surface)

Geophysicist (Wells)

Materials Management Officer

Programming Officer

Transport Officer

ONGC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

AEE (Cementing) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Cementing) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Civil): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in civil engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Drilling) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Drilling) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Electrical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electrical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Electronics): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electronics/telecom/E&T engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Post graduate degree in physics with electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Instrumentation): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in instrumentation engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Mechanical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) chemical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in chemical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Reservoir): The aspirants should be holding a post-graduate degree in geology/chemistry/geophysics/mathematics/physics/petroleum technology (must have mathematice /physics at B Sc level) with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Graduate degree in chemical engineering/petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with 60 per cent marks.

Chemist: The aspirants should be post graduates in chemistry with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Geologist: The aspirants should be post graduates in geology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Sc or M Tech in petroleum geoscience/petroleum geology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Tech in geological technology with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Geophysicist (Surface/Wells): The aspirants should be post graduates in geophysics with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Tech in geophysics technology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Post graduates in physics and electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Materials Management Officer: The aspirants should be graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks

Programming/Transport Officer: The aspirants should be graduates/post graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Age limit:

For AEE (drilling/cementing): The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years.

Except AEE(Drilling/Cementing): The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

How to apply

Those who want to apply should do so at the official website — ongcindia.com. The last date for online registration is May 5. The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India or abroad. Before the candidates begin online registration, they should keep ready the relevant documents like percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, GATE score card, email ID and mobile.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd