ONGC GATE 2018 recruitment: Apply for executive class 1 posts, salary and registration details

ONGC recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the positions of class 1 executives (at E-1 level) in the engineering and geo-science disciplines through GATE 2018 performance. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – ongcindia.com

Vacancy details

Designation

AEE (Cementing) mechanical

AEE (Cementing) petroleum

AEE (Civil)

AEE (Drilling) mechanical

AEE (Electrical)

AEE (Electronics)

AEE (Instrumentation)

AEE (Mechanical)

AEE (Production) mechanical

AEE (Production) chemical

AEE (Production) petroleum

AEE (Reservoir)

Chemist

Geologist

Geophysicist (Surface)

Geophysicist (Wells)

Materials Management Officer

Programming Officer

Transport Officer

AEE (Cementing) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Cementing) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Civil): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in civil engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Drilling) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Drilling) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Electrical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electrical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Electronics): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electronics/telecom/E&T engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Post graduate degree in physics with electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Instrumentation): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in instrumentation engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Mechanical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) chemical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in chemical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Production) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

AEE (Reservoir): The aspirants should be holding a post-graduate degree in geology/chemistry/geophysics/mathematics/physics/petroleum technology (must have mathematice /physics at B Sc level) with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Graduate degree in chemical engineering/petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with 60 per cent marks.

Chemist: The aspirants should be post graduates in chemistry with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Geologist: The aspirants should be post graduates in geology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Sc or M Tech in petroleum geoscience/petroleum geology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Tech in geological technology with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Geophysicist (Surface/Wells): The aspirants should be post graduates in geophysics with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

M Tech in geophysics technology with minimum 60 per cent marks

Or

Post graduates in physics and electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Materials Management Officer: The aspirants should be graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks

Programming/Transport Officer: The aspirants should be graduates/post graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 with an increment of 3 per cent per year.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of their GATE 2018 scores.

Important dates

Online registration for recruitment: March/April 2018

