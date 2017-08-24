OICL administrative officers recruitment 2017: Apply for 300 posts at orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL administrative officers recruitment 2017: The OICL released the applications for 300 posts on August 18, 2017. OICL administrative officers recruitment 2017: The OICL released the applications for 300 posts on August 18, 2017.

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced that the last date to apply for the post of administrative officers is on September 15, 2017. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the company.

The OICL released the applications for 300 posts on August 18, 2017. Candidates will be selected on the basis on online examinations which will be conducted in two phases on October 22 and November 18, 2017. The exam fee is Rs 600 for unreserved category candidates. Candidates need to be at least 21 years old and no older than 30.

Posts available: 300

Accounts- 20

Engineer- 15

Actuaries- 2

Generalist- 223

Legal- 30

Medical Officers- 10

Eligibility (education qualifications required):

Accounts – Chartered accountant (ICAI), cost accountant (ICWA), MBA in finance, BCom or MCom

Engineer- Graduate or postgraduate in engineering with automobile engineering as a subject and at least 60 per cent marks

Actuaries – Graduate with at least 60 per cent marks and must have passed four actuarial papers from IAI

Generalist – Graduate with at least 60 per cent marks

Legal- Graduate in law with at least 60 per cent marks

Medical Officers- MBBS

Steps to apply for OICL administrative officers recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for OICL (orientalinsurance.org.in)

– Follow the link provided to the careers page.

– Click on the link provided for the administrative officers application.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the application and take print out for further reference.

