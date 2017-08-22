OFB OFRC Group C exam 2017: Download admit card at ofrcapply.com

OFB: The application process was started in June and ended in July. OFB: The application process was started in June and ended in July.

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the admit card at ofrcapply.com for the first phase written examination for the recruitment of semi-skilled grade industrial employees (IEs) Group ‘C’. The admit card has been issued for the first phase (Tradesman of all factories and labour post of ordinance factory Dehradun and ordinance factory Bolangir) of written exam to be held on September 10, 2017.

The application process was started in June and ended in July. Earlier, the Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) had released a recruitment notification for 3880 posts for Industrial Employee (Semi Skilled) and Labour Group C.

Steps to download the OFB admit card 2017:

Step 1: Vist the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login through your registration number and date of birth or registration number and password

Step 4: Follow the instructions to the candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the checkbox for declaration and then click on ‘print admit card’ link.

Step 6: The admit card will be available for download. Remember to carry the printout

Exam pattern: There will be a written exam with multiple choice questions of 100 marks will be asked. There will be two papers – Part A and B. In Part A, will consist of 20 marks on general science and quantitative aptitude with each having weightage of 10 marks. Part B will carry questions from NCVT syllabus for the relevant trade. It will be of 80 marks.

The exam will be of two hours 40 minutes long.

