Odisha Postal Circle MTS recruitment 2017: Apply for 144 posts before July 22

Odisha Postal Circle MTS recruitment 2017: The Chief Postmaster General of the Odisha Postal Circle has released a notice for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Postal Divisions, RMS Divisions and Circle and Administrative offices under open market quota. The careers portal has opened the link for the applications and candidates can apply online.

There are a total of 144 vacancies in all regions and for all categories combined. Candidates who apply will be required to clear an two-hour long aptitude test for 100 marks. The paper would include questions general knowledge, English, mathematics and the regional language (Odia). There will be no marking.

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 to be eligible for the post. The pay scale would be up to Rs 18000 at level 1 with “admissible allowances from time to time”. Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 400 and candidates of reserved categories and women are exempted from paying the fee. The last date to apply is July 22, 2017. Read | Jharkhand postal circle recruitment 2017: Apply for 256 GDS posts, check here

Steps to apply for Odisha Postal Circle MTS recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official careers portal for the Odisha Postal Circle (odisha.postalcareers.in).

Step 2: Click on “direct recruitment of MTS”.

Step 3: Follow the link to “apply online”.

Step 4: Click on “I Agree”.

Step 5: Enter your details in the fields provided and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit and download your application form. Keep a print out of the same for further reference.

