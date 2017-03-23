Odisha OPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for 192 assistant public prosecutor posts

OPSC recruitment 2017: Those who will clear the written examination will be invited to appear for viva-voice test OPSC recruitment 2017: Those who will clear the written examination will be invited to appear for viva-voice test

OPSC recruitment 2017: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Public Prosecutor post, Group B. The application process will begin from April 6 and will end on May 5, 2017. The Commission will conduct the recruitment exam to fill 192 vacancies. To register, the candidates have to log in to opsconline.gov.in. The posts are temporary but as the notification suggests, will be final.

OPSC vacancy details:

For general category: 88 posts

UR category: 34 posts

SC and ST category: 47 posts

Pay scale: Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 carrying grade pay of Rs 4600

Eligibility

Age limit: On January 1, 2017, the aspirant age should be 21-35 years. There is age relaxation for reserved categories

Education: The candidate should have a graduate degree in law from a recognised university.

Exam fees: For general category candidates, it is Rs 300 while SC/ ST of Odisha and physically handicapped candidates are exempted from paying fees.

After the written examination, there will be a viva-voce test. The written exam will be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Exam pattern

There will be one paper of 130 marks. The two-and-a-half-hour test will have objective type questions with option of multiple choice answers. Those who will clear the written examination will be invited to appear for viva-voice test that shall be of 20 marks.

