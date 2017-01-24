Odisha OAVS recruitment 2017: 1165 principal, teacher posts available, apply now

OAVS recruitment 2017: Each post will have its own online entrance examination and interview. OAVS recruitment 2017: Each post will have its own online entrance examination and interview.

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has released the applications for principal and teaching posts in the state. Interested candidates can register online from the official OAVS website before February 9, 2017, after which the registrations will be closed.

There are a total of 1090 vacancies in the state, with an addition of 75 seats reserved for the visually impaired, hearing impaired, people with loco-motor disabilities, ex-servicemen and sportsmen. Women (from general, SEBC, SC and ST categories) have 382 reserved seats.

Each post will have its own online entrance examination and interview, the details for which the candidates are available at the official site. Examinations will be conducted at various centers in Angul, Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Jharsugunda, Baripada, Rourkela, Behrampur, Sambalpur and Bhubaneshwar.

Important dates:

Last date for registration- February 9, 2017

Last date for submission of fee- February 14, 2017

Also read: Karnataka TET 2016: Admit card released

Posts available:

Principal- 158

TGT (English)- 85

TGT (Social Studies)- 89

TGT (Odia)- 88

TGT (Odia)- 77

TGT (Science)- 85

TGT(Hindi)- 96

TGT (Sanskrit)- 80

PE Teacher- 87

Art Teacher- 92

Music Teacher- 123

Computer Teacher- 104

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have passed Class 10 standard in MIL Odia or qualified at the single subject Odia examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha up to High School.

– Candidates should have a Bachelors or Masters degree in Arts or science from any university in the state.

– The candidate should have passed the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) or CTET, or should apply on the condition that they will pass OSSTET or CTET within three years of joining the post.

– Candidates who have a degree from institutions outside of the state, have to produce the authenticated proof of the University’s genuineness.

– The candidates should have competence to teach in English and Odia medium.

– Candidates for teaching posts should be qualified in their subjects.

– Candidates for principal posts should be under 45 years of age and above 32 years as on December 24, 2016. Candidates for all other posts should be under 32 years of age and above 21 years, as on December 24, 2016.

Also read: Kendriya Vidyalayas PGT, TGT, PRT exam 2016: Important points to remember

How to apply:

– Go to the official website (oavs.in) and scroll down to the notification that reads “Modalities for invitation of applications to the posts of principal and teaching posts in the OAVS”

– Click on “Apply online”

– Read the instructions carefully, click on the check box at the bottom of the page and then click on “start”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click “submit”.

– Take a copy and a print out of the application for further reference.

– Proceed to make the payment for the fees.

For more stories on jobs and recruitment, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd