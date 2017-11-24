Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: Apply for 683 non-teaching posts at nvshq.org

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: The paper will be 2.5 hours long and will carry a 100 marks. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: The paper will be 2.5 hours long and will carry a 100 marks.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has called for applications for the numerous non-teaching posts at NVS headquarters and regional offices. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so from the official website (nvshq.org).

There are a total of 683 posts available and a computer based test will be conducted on January 12, 13 and 14, 2018 to select the candidates. The paper will be 2.5 hours long and will carry a 100 marks on subjects including Hindi, English, mental ability, reasoning, arithmetic, general awareness, current affair and the candidate’s chosen subject.

Important dates:

Application process begins- November 12, 2017

Last date to apply- December 13, 2017

Online exams- January 12, 13, 14, 2018

Posts available: 683

For NVS HQ/RO- 24

Audit assistant- 3

Hindi translator- 5

Stenographer- 6

Lower division clerk- 10

For JNVs under regional offices- 659

Female staff nurse- 81

Catering assistant- 61

LDC/storekeeper- 440

Lab attendant- 77

Steps to apply for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the non-teaching posts recruitment to read instructions and details about the posts.

Step 3: Follow the link on the main page that says “Click here to fill online application for non-teaching posts of NVS/JNVs under NVS Recruitment Drive – 2017”.

Step 4: Click on the box beside “I agree…” and register to the site.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 6: Download a copy of your application form for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd