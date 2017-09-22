NTPC recruitment through GATE 2018: Apply from January for executive trainee post

NTPC’s Ratnagiri plant NTPC’s Ratnagiri plant

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited eligible candidates for executive trainees posts on the basis of GATE 2018 score. While the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 has already started, the NTPC will release its recruitment forms in January. The official website is ntpccareers.net.

NTPC is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and every year hires executive trainees in the engineering disciplines of electrical, mechanical, electronics, instrumentation and mining.

Application fees for NTPC recruitment: Applicant belongs to General/OBC category have to pay registration fee of Rs 150. The reserved category candidates, that is, the SC /ST /PWD/ XSM need not have to pay the registration fee. The fee may be paid both in on-line or offline mode.

For the recruitment of executive trainees, NTPC will begin online application process on January 1, 2018 and will end on January 31, 2018. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in GATE 2018, followed by group discussion and interview.

Keeping the previous trend in mind, merit list shall be prepared based on 85 per cent weightage of GATE 2018 marks, 5 per cent weightage of GD marks and 10 per cent weightage of interview marks.

Selected candidates will have to undergo one year training. The NTPC will finalise the posting on the basis of performance during the training and requirements of the candidate.

The pay scale is Rs 24900 to 50500 with the basic pay of Rs 24900 throughout one-year training. The employees also get other advantages as dearness allowance, different perquisites and allowances, terminal benefits, and many others.

