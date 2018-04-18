NTPC recruitment 2018: Check zone wise vacancies

NTPC recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply online latest by May 9, 2018 NTPC recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply online latest by May 9, 2018

NTPC recruitment 2018: National Thermal Power Corporation has released notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for various posts. The last date of submitting online application is May 9.

The commission has invited applicants from Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur to apply for various vacancies in the corporation. The candidates with desired educational qualification are advised to apply through the official website of NTPC, ntpccareers.net.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Zone wise vacancies

NTPC Patna

Diploma trainees

Mechanical: 29

Electrical: 23

C&I: 16

Mining: 15

NTPC Hyderabad

Mechanical: 11

Electrical: 7

C&I: 7

NTPC Chhattisgarh

Mechanical: 46

Electrical: 36

C&I: 22

Mining: 20

NTPC Mumbai

Mechanical: 23

Electrical: 16

C&I: 11

NTPC Lucknow

Mechanical: 36

Electrical: 23

C&I: 21

Eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Electrical: Full time regular diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with 70 per cent marks.

Mechanical: Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical / Production Engineering with minimum

70 per cent marks.

C&I: Full time regular Diploma in Instrumentation/Electronics Engineering with

minimum 70 per cent marks.

Mining: Full time regular Diploma in Mining / Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with

minimum 70 per cent marks

Relaxation for SC/ST/PwBD: Pass marks

Relaxation for land 0ustees: 50 per cent marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years as on the last date of application.

For land oustess, the upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years.

Selection process:

The candidates have to go through two stages of online test.

First stage of online test: In first stage, Online Aptitude Test (120 multiple questions) covering

General English, Quantitative aptitude & Reasoning will be conducted. The duration of the test

will be 2 hours. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong

answer. There is qualifying marks (40 per cent marks in case of General category and 30% in case of

SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). The candidates will be shortlisted @ 1:10 ratio for 2nd stage

Online Test (Technical). There will be no weightage to online aptitude test in final selection.

Second stage of online test: In second stage, Online Technical Test (120 multiple questions) in

respective discipline will be conducted. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. Each question

carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answer. There is qualifying marks

(40 per cent marks in case of General category and 30 prer cent in case of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates).

Offer of appointment will be issued based on merit. No skill test will be conducted.

Test Centres:

Candidates have to choose test centres at the time of filling online applications.

Reservation and relaxation:

The reservation to SC/ ST/ OBC candidates will be provided as per the government guidelines. Relaxations will be extended in vacancies identified for SC / ST / OBC (noncreamy

layer) / PwBD candidates.

Service agreement bond

The selected candidates have to deposit a service agreement bond of Rs 1,00,000 including GST (General and OBC), and Rs 50,000 including GST for SC/ST/Person with disabilities to serve the company for a minimum period of training after the completion of training.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntpccareers.net.

Step 2: In the website, select the region and the discipline you are applying

Step 3: The registration form will open

Step 4: Enter the required field, as mentioned in the form

Step 5: At the end of the registration form, you have to upload photogarph, signature, pay-in-slip

Step 6: Click on submit to complete registration process

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

It is to note that email id has to be kept valid for the next one year. You may Require this Email ID for downloading Registration Slip and Admit Card.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to General/ OBC category have to submit an application fee of Rs 300. However, the candidates belong to SC/ST/PwBD/XSM do not need to pay any application fees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: April 18, 2018

End of online application process: May 5, 2018

About NTPC

One of India’s largest energy conglomerate, NTPC has an installed capacity of 53,651 MW and is presently fulfill the demands of 1/4th of the country’s electricity needs. The company has a plan to attain a target of 130 GW by 2032.

For more updates, visit the official website of NTPC, ntpccareers.net, and go through the application process.

