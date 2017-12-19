No more direct recruitment at DySP level in CBI

CBI DySP: There won’t be anymore direct recruitment at the DySP level, in the CBI, even after a parliamentary panel expressed its deep concern on the vacancy position. The panel had earlier suggested direct recruitment at group ‘A’ level (DySP) in the agency through UPSC civil services examination. It had cautioned that without the achievement of a “substantial improvement” in the agency’s vacancy position, its adverse impact will soon become visible.

The parliamentary standing committee pertaining to ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said currently the country is encountering problems on many fronts like internal security, transnational terrorism, cyber-crimes, corruption and many other issues.

The panel said, “We cannot afford to have such a premier agency understaffed and struggling with resource crunch. The committee expresses its dismay over the existing state of affairs in the CBI.”

Terms of deputation to be made more attractive

It also suggested that the terms of deputation to the agency might be made more attractive by the government so that officers from the state police forces, central paramilitary forces, intelligence bureau etc. are tempted to join the CBI on deputation.

In its action taken response to the panel, the government said direct recruitment of DySP through the UPSC has been done away on the recommendations of the committee after due consultations with the UPSC.

LDCE introduced

“Keeping in view the functional requirements of the CBI, a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been

introduced to appoint officers at DySP level,” it said. Sub-inspectors and inspectors are eligible to become DySP

through the LDCE route after putting in only five years of service, it said, adding that more meritorious among them

would become DySP.

“If direct recruitment at the level of DySP (Group A) is to be done through UPSC, it will not only affect career

progression of these officers but also bring frustration amongst them. Moreover, it will affect promotion of eligible

officers due to limited number of posts earmarked to direct recruitment at the level of Dy SP,” it said.

The government said direct recruitment in CBI is kept only at the level of SI who would have sufficient experience

at investigating officer becoming eligible to hold supervisory ranks and keeping in view their career progression.

CBI’s final submission said that it is because of a lack of proper housing that officers belonging to different forces remain hesitant to join it on deputation.