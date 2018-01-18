NIIT University BTech placements: Highest salary package at 11 lakh

NU possesses 421 industry partners and is dedicated to creating strong industry linkages. NU possesses 421 industry partners and is dedicated to creating strong industry linkages.

NIIT University placement: The not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) has stood up to its brand name by reaching the 100 per cent placement target of its BTech programme. This year, the highest domestic pay package of Rs 11 lakh per annum was offered by Insider.in. Other renowned recruiters included IBM, KPMG, PwC, PayU, Big Basket, Cognizant, Cleartax, Havells, Reflexis Systems, Tech Mahindra, Urban Clap and Zycus. BT, CSE, ECE streams of B Tech were the most sought after by recruiters.

After completion of the placements, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “NIIT University’s students are getting placed in leading companies across the world reflecting the quality of Education at the varsity being aligned to the industry needs.”

International pay package

The highest package has been offered by PPRO Financial Services, Germany and is INR 44.27 LPA. A total of 4 students have been offered international package since inception. IT Services and E-commerce have been offered maximum jobs this year. Some of the prominent recruiters from IT Services were IBM, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra; in Professional Services – PwC, KPMG and from e- commerce were Amazon, MakeMyTrip and PayU India.

September 2016 – July 2017 (Common cycle for IP+PLC at NU)

Regular placement brands include – Amazon, IBM, Cognizant, Just Dial, Make My Trip, PayU India, PwC, CDIL, Cleartax, Coca-Cola, Girnarsoft, Ibibo Group, KPMG, Nagarro, NIIT Technologies, Philips, ST Microelectronics, Tech Mahindra and Urban Clap.

At NU, the Industry Practice is a flagship course in the undergraduate programme. Here, a student works on the real-time project of an organisation under direct mentoring by faculty and an industry professional. This six-month period makes the transition from a student to an employed professional in industry. After completion of their practice, most of the students get pre-placement offers.

