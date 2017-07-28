NIEIT recruitment 2017: Apply for grade A, B posts at nielit.gov.in before August 28

NIEIT recruitment 2017: Candidates should not be older than 30 years and should have the required qualifications to apply for the posts. NIEIT recruitment 2017: Candidates should not be older than 30 years and should have the required qualifications to apply for the posts.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT) Delhi has called for applications for the posts of group A scientists ‘B’ and group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website before 5.30 pm on August 28, 2017.

Candidates should not be older than 30 years and should have the required qualifications to apply for the posts.

Posts available: 340

Group A scientists ‘B’- 81

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’- 259

Pay Matrix:

Group A scientists ‘B’- Level 10 (Rs 56,100 – 1,77,500)

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’- Level 6 (Rs 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Selection Process:

Group A scientists ‘B’ will be required to appear for a written examination followed by an interview round and will be selected based on the combined performance in both on the ratio of 85:15. Only those who have qualified in the written exam will be called for the interview round.

Group B scientific/technical assistants ‘A’ will solely have to appear for the written test as there will be no interview rounds.

The written exam will include objective type and OMR based questions. There will be 120 objective type questions— 60 from computer science and 60 on logical, analytical reasoning, quantitative and qualitative ability and general awareness and aptitude. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks and each question will carry a weightage of 1 mark.

Steps to apply for NIEIT scientist group A, B recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for NIEIT (nielit.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “Recruitment to vacant posts of Scientist- ‘B’ and Scientific/Technical Assistant -‘A’ in National Informatics Centre (NIC) on Direct Recruitment Basis”

– Read the instructions provided carefully and click on “proceed to apply online”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

