NIACL assistant prelims exam 2017: Results declared, check at newindia.co.in

NIACL results 2017: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the results of assistants recruitment exam 2017. The Tier I exam was held on April 22 and April 23, 2017. There are 984 class III cadre posts available and candidates will be recruited after clearing two exams (Tier I and Tier II). The candidates can check results at the official website – newindia.co.in

As per the press release issued by NIACL, about 17,247 candidates have qualified the NIACL assistant prelims exam. The company will issue the call letters to the successful candidates who have to appear for the Tier II or the main exam. The mains exam will be held on May 23, 2017.

The marks of the candidates who are not shortlisted will be displayed on the official website soon.

Steps to check NIACL results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, under the ‘what’s new’ section click on the ‘assistant prelims exam results’

A pdf file will open displaying roll number of candidates shortlisted for main exam

Check your roll number

The tier II exam will be two hours long and candidates will have to answer 200 questions with a total weightage of 250 marks.

