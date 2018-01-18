NHM Maharashtra recruitment 2018: 34 vacancies for assistant/coordinator posts, salary details

The National Health Mission (NRHM), Maharashtra is hiring for the post of coordinator and assistant on contractual basis. The National Health Mission (NRHM), Maharashtra is hiring for the post of coordinator and assistant on contractual basis.

NHM Maharashtra recruitment: The National Health Mission (NRHM), Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of coordinator and assistant on contractual basis in Maharashtra State Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The duration of the appointment of selected candidate will be 1 year. It may be extended if performance is satisfactory only if project is extended.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 34

Designation

State Programme Coordinator: 1

State Programme Assistant 1

District Programme Coordinator: 16

District Programme Assistant: 16

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Programme Coordinator: Aspirants should be postgraduates preferably in social science/life sciences/nutrition/medicine/health management/social work/rural management.

Programme Assistant: Aspirants should be graduates preferably in social sciences/social work/rural management/statistics.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 38 years.

Pay scale

State Programme Coordinator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 45,000.

State Programme Assistant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

District Programme Coordinator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,000.

District Programme Assistant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

Selection process

On the basis of educational qualification and experience, candidates will be shortlisted. They will then have to face an interview for final selection.

How to apply

Interested ones are required to send their applications in prescribed format along with other relevant documents to ‘Commissioner, Health Services and Director, National Health Mission, Arogya Bhavan, 3rd Floor, St. George’s Hospital Compound, P. D’Mello Road, Mumbai – 400 001’.

Important date

Last date of receipt of application: January 22 till 5:30 pm

