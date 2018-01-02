NFL is hiring through GATE 2016 score: Apply for Management Trainee post, salary over 40,000 per month

NFL is hiring for the post of Management Trainees in various disciplines for its various offices/units. NFL is hiring for the post of Management Trainees in various disciplines for its various offices/units.

NFL recruitment: The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications for the post of Management Trainees in various disciplines for its various offices/units. Interested, eligible aspirants are required to apply at the official website – nationalfertilizers.com, before January 18.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 41

Designation

Management Trainees

Disciplines

Chemical: 25

Mechanical: 10

Electrical: 6

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

MT Chemical: Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering or technology (AMIE for departmental candidates) with not less than 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/

ST), taking average of all semesters/years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the university/institute along with valid GATE 2016 score in chemical engineering (CH) discipline.

MT Mechanical: Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or technology (AMIE for departmental candidates) with not less than 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/

ST), taking average of all semesters/years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the university/institute along with valid GATE 2016 score in mechanical engineering (MH) discipline.

MT Electrical: Aspirants should be holding a full time regular bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering or technology (AMIE for departmental candidates) with not less than 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/

ST), taking average of all semesters/years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester/year by the university/institute along with valid GATE 2016 score in electrical engineering (EH) discipline.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 16,400 to Rs 40,500.

Selection process

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of GATE 2016 marks. Candidates will then be called for personal interview in the ratio of 1:5.

Weightage of marks obtained in qualifying examination – GATE 2016: 80 per cent

Weightage in interview: 20 per cent

