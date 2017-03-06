NIACL recruitment 2017: Apply for 984 Assistant class III cadre posts, check here

NIACL recruitment 2017: There are 984 posts available and candidates will be recruited after clearing two exams (Tier I and Tier II). NIACL recruitment 2017: There are 984 posts available and candidates will be recruited after clearing two exams (Tier I and Tier II).

NIACL recruitment 2017: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has stared the application process for the post of Assistants. There are 984 class III cadre posts available and candidates will be recruited after clearing two exams (Tier I and Tier II).

The Tier I exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will be given 1 hour to answer all questions. Candidates will be tested on the English language, reasoning and numerical ability. The tier II exam will be two hours long and candidates will have to answer 200 questions with a total weightage of 250 marks.

Application forms are available on the official website. Candidates from reserved categories can also apply for pre-recruitment training to be better prepared for the exams.

Important dates:

Last date to apply and pay fees- March 29, 2017

Tier I exam- April 22, April 23, 2017

Tier II exam- May 23, 2017

Eligibility:

– You should be at least 18 years of age and no older than 30 years to apply (There is relaxation of years for candidates of the reserved categories).

– You should have a Graduate degree from a recognised university.

– You should have passed 10+2 exams with English as one of your subjects.

– You should be proficient in the regional language of the state that you are applying for.

Steps to apply for NIACL:

– Go to the official website of NIACL (newindia.co.in).

– Click on the link to the recruitment page in the bottom right of the main page.

– Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ON LINE FOR ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2016”.

– Register if you have not already and log in to the site.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Take a print-out of the application for further reference.

