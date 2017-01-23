New IT building to create 80,000 job opportunities: Kerala CM Pinayari Vijayan

A total of one lakh job opportunities are expected to be generated in five years. (File Photo) A total of one lakh job opportunities are expected to be generated in five years. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the 4 lakh square feet state-of-the-art IT building, ‘Jyothirmaya’ at the Infopark near here. Dedicating the 9-storeyed building, constructed over six acres of land, he said 80,000 job opportunities will be created when the buildings constructed in second phase development in Infopark become fully operational.

‘Jyothirmaya’, constructed as part of the second phase of development in Infopark, will generate 4000 job opportunities in the filed of IT sector, Vijayan said. He said the second phase of Infopark that is being developed on 160 acres land on the shores of Kadamprayar river, has been envisaged as a ‘walk to work’ Technology campus.

Also read: Employment opportunities to one crore youth by 2020: Bandaru Dattatreya

A total of one lakh job opportunities are expected to be generated in five years once the development of first and second phase of Infopark is completed, the Chief Minister said. Designed to international standards, ‘Jyothirmaya’ has a separate 6-storeyed 150,000 sq feet block that will provide parking facility and space for other commercial activities such as banks, ATMs, and food courts for the IT professionals working here, he said.

Presently, 15 companies have taken up space in the new building, which offers spaces in small and big formats at the same time catering to small medium companies and big multi-nationals. The Chief Minister said the growth of Infopark gives a lot of expectation at a time of global recession. Kakkanad area of Kochi will become the one and only IT corridor of the country once the Infopark Phase 2 and Smart City will be fully operational, Vijayan said.

For more news on job opportunities, click here