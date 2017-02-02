Never bear these 5 things in your career

No matter what our industry, profile or designation is, we all face certain situations in our career that are lessons for life. There are times when we have been subjected to unfair treatment from our team or have gotten pulled up by clients/ senior managers over trivial matters. Just to sustain our job or for a better pay, we have not taken a stand on issues we should have.

But then, for a better career and an even better life, there are certain things that we should not take lying down. Here are five difficult situations and ways to deal with them:

Never let anybody harass you

Everyone commits mistakes but many a time seniors see it as a chance to show you in poor light in front of your peers. Do not let them lower your esteem. They may have gone through a similar phase and the reason they are a boss now is because they found a way to deal with such pressures.

#Tip 1: Learn from your mistakes and be humble enough to accept them. Evaluate where did you go wrong and figure out ways to correct it. If you can control your temper, you are a winner.

Don’t make your personal life public

It happened with a colleague who was going through a rough patch in his marriage. He related his sufferings to a good friend who shared it with his other “friends”. Sadly, the entire office was gossiping about him.

#Tip 2: Be more assertive and avoid negative thoughts. When you feel low, do something that makes you happy. Don’t be too casual with your colleagues. While it might seem harmless initially, it can lead to uncomfortable situations later.

Get a life

It’s good to be ambitious but you cannot overload yourself. A lot of times, we misjudge our physical fitness and start burning out early. This ends up lowering our productivity level. It hardly matters how many hours you put in office but what is counted is how well you do it.

#Tip 3: Your ambition should match your abilities to achieve it. Give attention to yourself first. Do activities that you enjoy — photography, cooking or spending time with family and friends. Find happiness in small moments.

Don’t work for things that would not add to your growth

There are times when our company wants us to focus on projects that are not part of our profile. As an employee, we should listen to our seniors but only to a certain limit. Make sure such work do not get assigned to you on regular basis. It will depress you as it not adding to your career growth.

#Tip 4: Learn to say ‘no’. It may sound stubborn but do not let your company take you for granted. The burden should be equally shared by the team.

Never go against your ethics

We all are raised with certain values that shape our priorities and reactions. If we don’t listen to our heart and our core values, it will hurt us sometime in our life.

#Tip 5: To sustain jobs or to achieve career goal, people at times give up on their integrity thinking it as a temporary phase. But if your foundation is strong, then nothing can fail you. Keep distance from people with too much negativity.

For more job trend stories, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd