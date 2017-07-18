NCERT DMS recruitment 2017: Admit cards released, exam on July 30

NCERT DMS recruitment 2017: The NCERT teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on July 30, this year. NCERT DMS recruitment 2017: The NCERT teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on July 30, this year.

The National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of assistant headmasters and teachers in Demonstration Multipurpose Schools (DMS). Candidates who are appearing for the paper can download their admit cards from the official website.

The NCERT DMS teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on July 30, this year. The NCERT said in a notice that “these posts are transferable amongst the constituent units of the Council located in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Mysore.” Read | NCERT CEE 2017: Result declared at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, check here

Posts available: 69



Assistant headmaster- 2

Postgraduate teachers (PGT)- 14

Trained graduate teachers- 11

Primary teachers- 13

Work experience teachers- 29

Candidates will have to appear for a written examination followed by an interview. For post of assistant headmaster, candidates should be no younger than 35 and no older than 45. For PGT the upper age limit is 40 while for all other teacher posts the upper age limit is 35.

Steps to download NCERT DMS recruitment exam admit card 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for NCERT (ncert.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the announcement “Admit Card for the written examination for the post of AHM/PRT/PGT/TGT in Demonstration Multipurpose School (DMS)”.

Step 3: Enter your email ID, password, the captcha code provided and login.

Step 4: Download the admit card and keep a copy for further reference.

