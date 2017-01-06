NATA exam 2017: Registrations begins

NATA exam 2017: In order to study B Arch, the candidate must qualify in NATA. (Express photo) NATA exam 2017: In order to study B Arch, the candidate must qualify in NATA. (Express photo)

NATA exam 2017: The application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture has begun on Friday, January 6, 2017. The Council of Architecture (COA) will conduct NATA on Feruary 2, 2017 for candidates who want to pursue a five-year course as a Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), for the academic session of 2017-18.

The COA regulates the education and practice of professional architecture in India and maintaining a registry of architects. Any one who wishes to pursue the profession must be registered with the COA. In order to study B Arch degree, the candidate must qualify in NATA.

The test measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The score card from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

Important dates:



Application process: January 6, 2017- February 2, 2017

Date of exam: April 16, 2017 (11 am to 2 pm)

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have passed in class 12 from any recognised institution with mathematics as one of the subjects, or

– The candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution recognized by the Central or State governments with mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma after 10 years of Schooling with Mathematics as compulsory subject.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official website (nata.nic.in).

– Click on “Online registration for NATA 2017”.

– Fill in the details to register and click submit.

– Take a print out of your application for future reference.

