NABARD recruitment 2018: Apply for 92 assistant manager vacancies, check salary details

The registration for the same has started from today at the official website – nabard.org The registration for the same has started from today at the official website – nabard.org

NABARD recruitment 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the post of assistant manager in grade ‘A’ in

the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). The registration for the same has started from today at the official website – nabard.org

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 92

Designation

Assistant Manager

Disciplines

General: 46

Animal Husbandry: 5

Chartered Accountant: 5

Economics: 9

Environmental Engineering: 2

Food Processing/Food Technology: 4

Forestry: 4

Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture: 8

Minor Irrigation (Water Resources): 6

Social Work: 3

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

General: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks(SC/ST/PWBD applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 45 per cent) from a recognised university or Ph D or chartered accountant/cost accountant/company secretary with bachelor’s degree

Or

Two years full time PG diploma in management/full time MBA degree from institutions/universities recognised by GOI with bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Those whose final year/semester results have been declared on or after March 2, 2018 are not eligible to apply.

Animal Husbandry: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences/animal husbandry with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in veterinary sciences/animal husbandry with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate from any recognised university/institute.

Chartered Accountant: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institution with membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before March 1, 2018.

Economics: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree with economics/agriculture economics with 50 per cent marks (ST applicants -45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in economics/agriculture economics with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (ST applicants-45 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university/institution. Candidates with economics as one of the main subjects at all years/semesters of the course, will only be eligible.

Environmental Engineering: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in environmental science/environmental engineering/climate change/climate change adaptation with 50 per cent marks in aggregate or post graduate degree in environmental science/environmental engineering/climate change/climate change adaptation with 50 per cent marks in aggregate, from a recognised university/institution.

Food Processing/Food Technology: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in food processing /food technology with 50 per cent marks (ST applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in food processing/food technology with 50 per cent marks (ST applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university/institution.

Forestry: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in forestry with 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in forestry with 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university/institution.

Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in agriculture/agriculture (soil science/agronomy) with 50 per cent marks (SC/ST applicants – 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in agriculture/agriculture (soil science/agronomy) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (SC/ST applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university/institution.

Minor Irrigation (Water Resources): Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in hydrology/applied hydrology or geology/applied geology with hydrogeology/irrigation/water supply and sanitation as one of the subjects with 50 per cent marks (SC/ST applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in hydrology/applied hydrology or geology/applied geology with hydrogeology/irrigation/water supply and sanitation as one of the subjects with 50 per cent marks in aggregate (SC/ST applicants 45 per cent) from a recognised university.

Social Work: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in social work with 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate or post graduate degree in social work with 50 per cent marks (SC applicants 45 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of written examinations (prelims and mains) and interview.

Pay scale

Those selected will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 28,150 per month.

Important dates

Application submission begins: March 13

Last date for submission of application: April 2

Admission letter availability for phase 1 (prelims): April 27

Phase 1 prelims (online exam): May 12

Phase 2 mains (online exam): June 6

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd