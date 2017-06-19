NABARD recruitment 2017: Notice released for RDBS grade B officers at nabard.org

NABARD recruitment 2017: There are a total of 17 vacancies available for general and agriculture (RDBS) managers. NABARD recruitment 2017: There are a total of 17 vacancies available for general and agriculture (RDBS) managers.

NABARD recruitment 2017: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification regarding the recruitment Grade ‘B’ Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) officers. Candidates who are interested in this post can apply for the same from the official website by July 7, 2017.

“Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the post,” the notice said adding that the Phase 1 (preliminary exam will be held in August. There are a total of 17 vacancies available for general and agriculture (RDBS) managers.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree in any subject (in agriculture for agriculture managers) from any recognized University with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (general category) or Post Graduate degree with at least 55 per cent.

– Candidates should be at least 21 years old and no older than 35 as on June 1, 2017. Read | Top reasons why banking jobs remain a fad among Indians, click here

Selection process:

Candidates will have to clear three phases for selection including a preliminary online exam, a main exam and an interview round.

The preliminary exam will be divided into three parts for a 100 marks each which the candidates will have 1.5 hours to attempt. It will include question on reasoning, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, economic and Social Issues (with focus on rural India) and agriculture and rural development (with focus on rural India).

Phase 2 will be a main exam which will also be held online and will contain a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and descriptive pattern questions.

Those qualify phase 2 with sufficient marks can appear for the interview which will have a weightage of 40 marks. Read | SSC CGL 2017: Last date to apply, click here

Steps to apply for NABARD RDBS grade B officer posts:

– Go to the official website for NABARD (nabard.org).

– Click on “working with us”.

– In the new page, follow the link to “career notices”.

– Underneath “Recruitment to the Post of Manager (RDBS) in Grade B”, click on the link for the notice and read through it carefully.

– After this, follow the “Link for online application”.

– Register and apply.

– Keep a copy of the application for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd